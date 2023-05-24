AMERICAN FORK, Utah (ABC4) — American Fork Jr. High was placed on lockdown Wednesday morning following a report of a gun found in a student’s backpack.

On May 24, around 10:15 a.m., students reported seeing a gun in a student’s backpack that was left in the classroom. According to the American Fork Jr. High Principal, Kirk Johnson, the student was safely taken into custody, and the school was placed on “HOLD” protocol.

The American Fork Police Department determined that there were no ongoing threats and lifted the “HOLD” protocol within the hour. According to Johnson, students were released to their B2 class as planned, and police remained on campus for the rest of the day.

Counselors will be available at the school on Thursday, May 25 for any student who needs to talk through or process the incident, Johnson stated.

According to Johnson, the 9th grade Lagoon Day will remain scheduled for May 25, and those going will meet at the FrontRunner station as previously scheduled.

“Although we feel the situation is under control, we understand that some parents may choose to keep their student at home and I understand and respect that decision,” Johnson said.

Parents may also refer to the resource Tips for Talking to Teens After a Traumatic Event for additional support.

“As both a school employee and as a parent of students in the school, I am grateful that the situation was resolved and students are safe. I am so grateful for students who immediately reported concerns to a trusted adult,” Johnson said. “Please continue to partner with us at home with your student, and encourage your students to say something if they see something and to please tell a trusted adult.”