SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Authorities are investigating after an ambulance responding to a call collided with another vehicle Tuesday evening in Salt Lake City.

The Salt Lake City Police Department said the crash happened near the intersection of 2700 South and 700 East, in the Sugar House neighborhood.

“The ambulance had its lights and sirens on headed to a call when the crash happened,” police said, in a social media post.

Pictures taken at the scene show the crash caused the United Fire Authority ambulance to fall onto its side. No patient was inside the vehicle, police say, only a fire crew.

The other vehicle involved in the crash, an SUV, sustained significant front-end damage, the images show.

While police did not say how many people were involved in the crash, they said that the injuries suffered were minor.

The crash remains under investigation.