Update: 2:39 p.m. Officials from the city of West Jordan have confirmed that Amelia Arredondo has been found.

Original Post: WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – An Amber Alert has been activated for a missing seven-year-old girl out of West Jordan. Her life is believed to be in danger in danger.

The victim, identified as Amelia Arredondo, was last seen wearing a pink T-shirt, jeans, with dark blonde hair in a bun or ponytail and blue eyes. Police say she is four feet tall and weighs 60 pounds.

West Jordan Police Department has identified Bernice Quintana as a suspect in the child abduction. Quintana is described as 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds with brown hair. Quintana is not a family member.

Police say Quintana was seen driving a silver 2007 Mitsubishi Galant with license plate 8R2MH.

According to West Jordan Police, this is a non-family abduction. Anyone with information are asked to please call police at 801-840-4000 or simply dial 911.