SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Alta Ski Resort’s opening date has been postponed.

The resort will not be opening on its originally planned date of Nov. 17, according to Alta’s website.

According to Alta Ski Resort, the decision to postpone came as “we wait for the return of snow and cold temperatures.”

The opening date is yet to be determined, and the resort will reportedly re-evaluate next week.

There is no further information at this time.