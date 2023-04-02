ALTA, Utah (ABC4) — The National Weather Service is reporting that a major winter storm will impact Alta over the next few days.

The storm is scheduled to impact Alta between the evening of Sunday, April 2, and Wednesday, April 5. Officials say storm totals may reach up to 60″ of snow, as well as strong winds.

Alta City officials say no “formal” closure plans are in place at this time, but that there is potential for extended interlodge and road closures “with limited ability to get people in and out of Little Cottonwood Canyon.”

The term interlodge is reportedly an outdoor travel prohibition issued by the Marshal’s Office. Violation of such an order is a class B misdemeanor, officials say.

City officials are reminding town residents of the following:

Have a supply of essential items on hand including food, prescription medications, charged cellphones, and fueled generators.

Assess your property and prepare. Consider issues such as roof loading, clearing furnace ventilation areas to protect against Carbon Monoxide, access to natural gas meters and shut offs, and emergency exits.

Follow Alta Central Dispatch on social media for alerts and updates. @AltaCentral on Twitter and Instagram.

“Thank you in advance for your attention, patience, and cooperation,” city officials say.

No further information is available at this time.