ALTA, Utah (ABC4) – It’s the winter that just keeps giving. The most recent wave of wet weather provided rain across the valley while piling on the snow totals in the mountains.

Thanks to the latest spring storm, Alta reached a new record-high milestone: Over 900 inches of snow accumulation throughout the season. Overnight, Alta received six inches of snow, bringing the snow total from the year to 901, the first – and possibly the only – Utah resort to reach the milestone number.

The 901 inches of snow at Alta decidedly surpassed the resort’s old record of 748 inches set during the 1981-82 winter season. The closest Alta got to beating that record previously was in the 2010-2011 season when the mountain received 724 inches of snow throughout the year. Less than a month ago, Alta hit the 800 benchmark but was forced to close due to avalanche danger.

Brighton, which is not too far from Alta, just slightly northeast, has been just behind in snow totals all season. After receiving eight inches of new snow overnight from Utah’s latest spring storm, Brighton is reporting 878 inches received over the year.

The Alta Ski Resort officially closed for the season, its last day being Sunday, April 23. Brighton still remains open for skiers, though this is the last week for it as the resort will be closing on Sunday, April 30.

Overall, it’s been a record-breaking year. The incredible winter featured a series of storms that seemed to never end. Ski resorts broke records, canyons remained closed for days, UDOT exceeded its snowplow budget, and Utah’s snowpack broke its snow water equivalent record by an outstanding four inches.

Now as Utah begins the transition from winter to spring, as made evident by the blooming of cherry blossoms at the State Capitol building. The snowpack is still above former record highs, sitting at 26.1 inches of snow water equivalent as of Tuesday, April 25.