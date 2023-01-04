SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – Alta High School has reportedly been evacuated after officials received reports of a bomb threat on Wednesday afternoon.

Jeff Haney with Canyons School District told ABC4 the evacuation comes as a precaution after a suspicious bag was left behind. According to Haney, the bag was left behind by a former student and Sandy Police Department was concerned about the bag’s contents.

Haney told ABC4 the bag has been removed from the building and Sandy PD is leading an investigation on the bag.

Parents were reportedly notified immediately of the threat via email. In the email, Canyons School District officials said the evacuation came at the request of the police while authorities investigate an alleged bomb threat and that the safety of students and employees was a No. 1 priority.

Students with cars are being allowed to leave school. Other students can be picked up at a nearby church located at 11350 South and 1000 East.

This is a developing story. ABC4 will update this story as more information becomes available.