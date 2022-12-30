(ABC4) — As Winter Storm Warnings and Watches mount across the northern part of Utah, a pair of ski resorts have canceled their torchlight New Year’s Eve parades out of an abundance of caution.

Alta Ski Area and Snowbird Resort both announced cancellations late Friday.

“We are disappointed that we are unable to host this festive evening, however, your safety is our first priority with large snow totals likely,” stated Alta’s website Friday evening.

“Due to incoming weather and anticipated road and terrain closures, this year’s New Year’s Eve Torchlight Parade has been canceled,” stated Snowbird’s Twitter account Friday afternoon. “The safety of guests and employees remains our top priority. We apologize to anyone who was looking forward to the event.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The cancellations come as the National Weather Service says Utahns should expect anywhere between 1 to 5 feet of snow in various locations. The Winter Storm Warning currently in effect is expected to last until 5 a.m. Monday morning, Jan. 2.