AMERICAN FORK, Utah (ABC4) — Members of the Alpine School Board voted to close two district elementary schools at the board meeting on June 30.

During the meeting which featured boundary changes for many of Alpine District schools, it was decided to close Sharon and Valley View elementary schools.

Students attending Sharon Elementary will merge and attend Cascade Elementary while Valley View students will attend Central Elementary.

Questions were raised about occupancy issues and Title I funding from Sharon. Board members and staff assured residents Cascade was indeed able to handle the occupancy and all Title I funding from Sharon would transfer with those students to Cascade Elementary.

Board members recognized that the Valley View move to Central would be beneficial. According to the meeting, the move would both provide for a thriving school community, and the PTA will benefit the Valley View students and families. Teachers from Valley View expressed their optimism about joining a larger team.

The closures were attributed to aging buildings in the district and how continuing to keep the older buildings open was not an equitable distribution of funds or fiscally responsible by the board, among other things.

“Decisions on boundaries are never easy because they always affect a single student and we are very cognizant of that,” said board member Joylin Lincoln. “We try to balance that as a board we try to look at student outcomes and school safety and accountability to the taxpayers and we have to balance those needs as we make those decisions so they are not taken lightly and I know I, and the other board members, have spent hours reading comments and attending meetings… because of that commitment and we understand that it does affect every student.”

With boundary changes at many of the schools throughout the district students with out-of-area permits will be notified of possible mergers or the possibility of having to re-apply for boundary exceptions.