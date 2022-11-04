SANDY, Utah (ABC4) — The suspect in a Sandy road rage shooting from Oct. 26 will face a first-degree murder charge, according to the Salt Lake Country District Attorney’s Office.

Rodrigo Monroy, 33, allegedly shot and killed Christopher Mortensen, 42, near Holiday Park Drive, according to police.

The DA’s office charged Monroy today, Nov. 4, and requested him to be held without bail until at least the pretrial release recommendation report is filed and a formal detention hearing has occurred.

Monroy remains presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

WHAT HAPPENED?

The incident began when Monroy allegedly cut off Mortensen’s vehicle on I-15. Mortensen then “suggested” Monroy to pull over, so the two vehicles drove off the freeway and onto Holiday Park Drive.

Mortensen then allegedly walked up to Monroy’s car and hit it with his hands. Monroy allegedly pulled out a gun from under the driver’s seat and pointed it at Mortensen while standing outside of his car, telling him to back away. The two men struggled as Mortensen tried to grab the gun.

Monroy allegedly regained control of the gun and shot the other driver in the chest, according to the affidavit. He didn’t leave the driver’s seat in the car until after he fired the gun.

Later on, Monroy told police that he “brake checked” Mortensen on the freeway, and he pulled his gun out because he was scared after seeing the other man hit his car.