CENTERVILLE, Utah (ABC4) — A road rage incident in Centerville led I-15 to shut down for an extended period of time as police investigated on Monday night, Dec. 18.

Sgt. Cameron Roden with Utah Highway Patrol told police a woman called reporting she had been shot at around 8 p.m. near Parrish Lane on northbound I-15. The woman told police she saw “two muzzle flashes” as the suspect pointed a black handgun at her.

Using a description of the suspect’s vehicle, Utah Highway Patrol was able to stop the suspect just north of 200 North without incident.

Investigators said they didn’t find any evidence of any bullets striking the victim’s car and she was released from the scene. A Utah Highway Patrol trooper did report finding a gun in the suspect’s vehicle. The suspect has yet to be publically identified.

“It appears it was a road rage situation that escalated to at least a brandishing,” Roden told ABC4. “The suspect was arrested and brought to the Davis County Office for an interview.”

Following the incident, Utah Highway Patrol shut down northbound I-15 from Parrish Lane to Park Lane for an extended amount of time as investigators searched for bullet casings in the area.

The interstate has since re-opened completely.