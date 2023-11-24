SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A 20-year-old man is in police custody after they say he recklessly drove through several neighborhoods this morning, striking two parked cars before crashing through a fence at the George E. Wahlen Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center.

The driver’s name has not been released by police pending his booking into the Salt Lake County Metro Jail.

Salt Lake City Police said in a press release the investigation started when they responded to a parked car hit-and-run call in the 2300 block of Garfield St. at around 9:30 a.m. this morning. A 911 caller identified the car as a silver Honda Civic. More 911 calls reported the driver running red lights and driving the wrong way on a number of streets. A second parked vehicle was struck by the Civic during this time, police said.

At around 9:34 a.m., police received a report the Civic had crashed into the fence at the VA Medical Center, finally coming to a stop. Police found the car in a parking lot off Bennion Blvd. The driver was allegedly still in the car when police arrived on the scene. Police said the man was allegedly impaired, with officers finding at least four empty beer bottles in the Civic and “a case of beer in the driver-side rear passenger seat area.”

No injuries were reported. It is currently unclear how many charges the driver may face.