TAYLORSVILLE (ABC4) — A suspect was arrested Saturday, May 6, after allegedly breaking in and firing shots inside a Taylorsville apartment, according to probable cause statements.

Taylorsville Police officers were called to an apartment near 4000 S Clubhouse Dr and located Jaime Garcia Hernandez, 28, walking in the parking lot and a gun on the ground. Garcia Hernandez is a documented gang member and a convicted felon, according to police.

Police swept the apartment complex and found a door “shot up and kicked in” as well as several broken items and bullet fragments in the walls. The door handle was reportedly missing from the outside of the door and found in the parking lot near the suspect, the documents said.

Officials said there was also blood on the walls and on Garcia Hernandez’s arms and hands from injuries he likely sustained while trashing the apartment.

While police said it was “obvious” a child lived in the home as there were “several children’s items inside the apartment,” fortunately, no one was home at the time of the incident.

Garcia Hernandez is in custody at the Salt Lake County Jail facing three felonies, including burglary of a dwelling, and two misdemeanors, including intoxication.