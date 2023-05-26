LAYTON, Utah (ABC4) — A Target in Layton was evacuated due to an alleged bomb threat, however, officials said it was unfounded.

On Friday, May 26, officials began an investigation into the Layton Target following the report of bomb threats to Targets in Layton, Taylorsville, Provo, and Salt Lake.

The Salt Lake City Police Department released the following statement about the incident:

“Officers have worked with the Target Corporation throughout the morning and have determined there is no credible threat to the Target stores in Salt Lake City,” the release states. “Officers will continue neighborhood patrols around the Target locations in Salt Lake City out of an abundance of caution. We encourage anyone who sees anything suspicious to immediately call 911.”