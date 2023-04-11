SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4) – The South Salt Lake Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a pair of alleged bank robbers that are reportedly still at large.

Police say the two men entered a Zions Bank located near 3800 South and 700 East just before closing on Friday, April 7. One of the men reportedly pulled out a gun and demanded money from employees. The two were able to get away with an undisclosed amount of money.

In provided photos, both men are seen fully covered, wearing white masks, black hoodies, and gloves. One suspect can clearly be seen wearing glasses.

Another photo shows the silver four-door vehicle the suspects allegedly fled in, identifiable by a white rear driver’s side door and a missing hub cab on the back left tire.

South Salt Lake Police said if anyone in the public locates the suspects to “use caution” and call police at 801-840-4000.