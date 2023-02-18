Paul George Gives Grant on behalf of Gatorade to Salt Lake City youth team. (Courtesy of Gatorade)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — NBA All-Star Paul George, on behalf of Gatorade’s Fuel Tomorrow Initiative, announced a $10,000 grant to the youth basketball team the Salt Lake Sonics during All-Star Weekend in Salt Lake City.

The grant money will be used to support 150 youth athletes and their coaches by providing new uniforms and covering transportation and equipment fees.

Gatorade’s Fuel Tomorrow Initiative is intended to help athletes have “an equitable opportunity to participate in sports and reach their full potential,” according to the press release. Gatorade sponsored many of the precursor events to the All-Star Game, including the dunk contest, Hoopbus and the youth clinic.

Paul George also participated in All-Star Weekend events, doing light drills with youth players and acting as a judge during the dunk contest.

Paul George comes to Salt Lake City for 2023 All-Star Game. (Courtesy of Gatorade)

Paul George doing drills with the youth. (Courtesy of Gatorade)

Paul George inside the Hoopbus. (Courtesy of Gatorade)

Paul George shooting at Hoopbus activity. (Courtesy of Gatorade)

George has been selected as a reserve on the west squad for this year’s All-Star Game, marking his 8th year on an All-Star team.

Salt Lake City is hosting the 2023 NBA All-Star Game at the Vivint Arena. The last time Salt Lake City hosted the All-Star Game was 30 years ago on Feb. 21 in 1993.

Officials have been anticipating thousands of visitors, including a predicted record number of travelers through the Salt Lake City International Airport this upcoming Presidents’ Day. Monday, Feb. 20, is predicted to be the busiest day on record for the airport, according to officials.

UTA and Vivint Arena representatives also predicted over 100,000 people arriving in Utah for the weekend.