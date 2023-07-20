UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — The weather is heating up in Utah and harmful algal blooms are now being found in one Beehive State Lake.

At Utah Lake, there are two areas of concern, with warning advisories currently in place for Provo Bay and Lincoln Beach.

Spots that are possibly dangerous for humans and animals. These blooms if not taken seriously could lead to diarrhea, vomiting, or worse.

“More severe effects like organ damage, neurologic damage or even death in severe cases,” Utah Division of Water Quality Environmental scientist Dr. Hannah Bonner said.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Meaning people out adventuring in the Provo Bay or Lincoln Beach areas of Utah Lake should avoid anything that may lead to water getting into your mouth.

“That means no swimming, no water or jet skiing, keeping dogs and kids away. But things like boating and fishing are totally okay,” Bonner said.

Utah Lake is currently the only body of water in the Beehive State with an active warning advisory in place for harmful blooms.

However, scientists believe more blooms will start to appear in the coming weeks. The blooms form when the water is still, warm, when there are lots of sunny days and when there are lots of nutrients available.

Humans can do their part in stopping the spread of algal blooms by helping keep nutrients from the lake. Bonner told ABC4 the nutrients come from excess fertilizer from agriculture or keeping lawns green that can find their way into the water, yard waste, and even broader scale things such as wastewater, industry and manufacturing.

Bonner said when the bloom occurs the algae multiplies to dominate the water body. At Utah Lake, the harmful algal bloom warning only applies to the southern parts of the lake.

The northern area is safe with no warnings or limitations on recreation.