TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) — Traffic is congested on I-215 Southbound in Taylorsville due to road buckling, according to the Utah Dept. of Transportation.

Officials say the road damage occurred at mile post 15, near 4700 South, in Salt Lake County.

The right two lanes have been closed at this time. Officials say the right three lanes will be blocked for the next 8-10 hours for a “hard closure.”