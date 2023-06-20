SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) — A nonprofit working to help pets in Salt Lake City animal shelters is using AI technology to help cats get adopted.

Best Friends Animal Society is “coupling cat’s innate love of computer keyboards with the power of AI,” a press release stated. Felines at Best Friends Lifesaving Center in Salt Lake City walked across keyboards to generate pieces of AI artwork.

In the last month, cats have been walking, sitting, and laying on computer keyboards to create cat-generated art. The cat-generated art became available in an online gallery on June 20, according to a press release.

Each of the AI art pieces is also linked to pages on the cat artists where you can learn more about adopting them. All adopters of cats will also be able to download their cat’s masterpiece, and a certificate of “pawthenticity.”

Cats have a natural curiosity that makes them drawn to keyboards which we think will make them natural AI artists. Being able to show off their unique personalities through art will hopefully help these creative cats find homes. Now more than ever, our shelters are seeing higher animal populations, and exhibiting the clever ways cats can engage with technology is a creative way to help them get adopted. Samantha Bell, Cat Expert, Best Friends Animal Society

According to the press release, all cat adoptions at Best Friends during the month of June are free thanks to Whisker, the maker of self-cleaning litter boxes.

To view the cat’s AI-generated art and learn more about the adoptable cat artists, visit bfas.org/ai.