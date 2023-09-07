Salt Lake City Police say this driver impersonated a police officer and attempted to pull over a driver on Sept. 6, 2023.

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — The driver accused of impersonating a police officer along I-80 near the Airport on Wednesday was unaware of the red and blue light embedded on her car, according to the Salt Lake City Police Department.

On Wednesday, Sept. 6, SLCPD received reports of a black Dodge Charger driving along I-80 between the Airport exit and Redwood Road. Callers said the Charger had flashing red and blue lights. Police became suspicious as there were no unmarked cars in the area at the time.

Several news agencies, including ABC4, reported the incident warning other drivers. According to a press release from Salt Lake City Police, a family member sent the owner of the charger one of the news articles from a local agency, prompting her to call the police.

“The driver said while going to lunch, she noticed cars pulling over for no explainable reason,” Salt Lake City Police said in a statement. She told officers she had recently purchased the car and did not know the red and blue lights were embedded in the car.

Police confirmed the woman has since removed the lights from the front of her car and determined she was not attempting to impersonate a police officer.

“The Salt Lake City Police Department reminds community members to become familiar with all components of their vehicles,” said SLCPD.

If a community member is ever pulled over and has questions or concerns about the traffic stop, Salt Lake City Police said they should call 911 immediately.