HURRICANE, Utah (ABC4) — The man who has been accused of shooting and killing a man at Eagles Lodge in Hurricane on Friday, Aug. 4, has been described by witnesses as “belligerent” and as “increasingly erratic” by police.

Bryan Hill, 55, was booked into the Purgatory Correctional Facility on charges of murder, felony discharge of a firearm, use of a concealed weapon in a violent felony, possession of a dangerous weapon while under the influence, and aggravated assault after he allegedly shot and killed Sean Moore, 41.

According to court documents, Hill was safely apprehended by Washington County Metro SWAT at his home on Friday. Police said at the time of his arrest, Hill showed several signs of impairment including being unstable, having slurred speech, and a strong odor of alcohol.

During an interview, Hill allegedly made “spontaneous utterances,” including saying that he had shot and killed Moore.

Hill told officers he arrived at the bar around 8 p.m. and began drinking shots of orange juice and rum, according to court documents. Hill then said Moore began to get “verbally aggressive” with him and the two “tussled.” Police say Hill claims Moore pulled out a gun so he pulled out his own and shot Moore “right in the heart.”

Officers say Hill changed his story numerous times, including a time when police presented video footage that was different from what Hill was claiming.

Police say the footage shows Moore pushing Hill out of the door of Eagles Lodge. Shortly after getting outside, Hill allegedly pulled out a gun from his waistband and fired at least one shot at Moore, who immediately fell backward.

Witnesses say Hill was being “belligerent and escalating in anger” during the incident, and Moore was trying to remove Hill from the bar.

Throughout the police interview, a Hurricane City PD Sergeant said Hill was “increasingly erratic” and admitted to being angry when he shot Moore.