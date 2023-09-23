SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Salt Lake City is one of the best places to hike in the U.S., according to HGTV.

The home improvement television channel put together a list of 25 U.S. cities “that are absolutely tops for those who love hiking, or at least love to get outside from time to time.”

HGTV reportedly determined the best hiking cities by taking into account green spaces, hiking trails, waterfalls and mountains, as well as the availability of urban trails and public parks.

Salt Lake City ranked third on the list, preceded by Boise, Idaho and Roanoke, Virginia.

Utah’s capital is a “boon for hikers,” according to HGTV, because of its proximity to the Wasatch Mountains that offer a variety of hiking trails and scenic views. Hikers can expect alpine lakes, dense forests, and rocky canyons like Big Cottonwood Canyon, according to HGTV.

Additionally, HGTV said that kid-friendly hikes are available in the area. One kid-friendly hike they mentioned, Donut Falls, is located minutes from downtown and takes an average of 44 minutes to complete, according to AllTrails.

For more of a challenge, HGTV said to hike to the summit of Grandeur Peak for “sensational panoramas” across Salt Lake Valley. The 5.6 mile hike is also popular for running and snowshoeing, according to AllTrails.