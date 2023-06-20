Salt Lake Fire Department battles a residential fire in the area of Kilby Court (Courtesy of Salt Lake City Fire Department)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — The Salt Lake City Fire Department said it’s currently battling a residential fire that sparked the morning of Tuesday, June 20.

Details on the fire are extremely limited but SLC Fire said the house is located near 700 Kilby Court near downtown Salt Lake City. The house is reportedly abandoned and officials have not said how the fire was started.

According to Salt Lake City Fire Department, firefighters are currently on the defensive while battling the flames.

Typically, a defensive attack means firefighters are attacking the fire from the outside of the building because the fire is either too large or the building is unsafe for firefighters to enter.

This is a developing story. ABC4 will provide additional information as it becomes available.