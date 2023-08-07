SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Reconstruction on the 9th and 9th intersection is set to begin on Monday, Aug. 7 and is expected to last throughout the month. While the intersection is closed, Salt Lake City officials are asking the public to take alternate routes.

According to the city, the intersection will be closed for the next 30 days. The actual length of the closure could change depending on any unexpected delays.

While the intersection is closed, local businesses will remain open and access to these businesses will still be available. The city says the local businesses will need community support while their normal flow of traffic is disrupted.

Through traffic and are asked to use alternate routes such as 700 East, 900 East or 1100 East and 800 South. See below for the impact area’s detour map.

A detour map during the 9th and 9th intersection construction (Image courtesy of Salt Lake City)

Salt Lake City officials said the closure is part of the ongoing 900 South Reconstruction Project.

The project started in 2021, spanning from 900 West to Lincoln Street (945 East). The project includes several street improvements, such as new roadway signage, new driveway accesses and street lights.

The project also includes the new 9-Line Trail. The trail will bring a walking and biking path that aims to connect east and west Salt Lake City. City officials said the trail will “link neighborhoods, business districts, and cultural destinations” in the area.

During the closure at 900 South and 900 East, crews will be extending the 9-Line Trail as well as demolishing and replacing the old roadway surface at the intersection. Crews will also be doing storm drain improvements to help address flooding issues.

Phase 1 of the 900 South Reconstruction Project, which extended from 900 West to 200 East was completed last month.

The entirety of the project is valued at $19 million. It has been funded through multiple sources including an active transportation grant from Salt Lake County, funds from the Redevelopment Agency of Salt Lake City, a 2018 voter-approved “Funding Our Future” street reconstruction bond, and water and sewer funds.