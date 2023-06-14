SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — 98 people, including several refugees, were made U.S. citizens during a naturalization ceremony at the Utah State Capitol on Wednesday, June 14, according to the Utah Dept. of Workforce Services.

“After completing all of the rigorous requirements to become citizens, including passing the civics test, speaking English, and residing in the U.S. for at least three years, immigrants recited the Oath of Allegiance and became official citizens,” a release states.

Utah is reportedly home to more than 65,000 refugees from over 21 countries. Moreover, Utah has resettled a record number of refugees and humanitarian parolees over the past two years, with 1,200 more expected to be resettled in 2023, the release states.

The individuals naturalized in Wednesday’s event reportedly come from 48 different countries, including Afghanistan, Burma, Congo, El Salvador, Fiji, Iraq, Norway, Mexico, Philippines, Tonga, Sudan, and Ukraine.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“This act of becoming a citizen is an incredible milestone in your journey forward,” said Utah Rep. Ray Ward. “When we see the work you have done to become citizens, it reminds us of the great privileges many of us have had just by being born here, and it reminds us to be grateful for what we have, and when we remember those things – that makes us better people. It is an honor to celebrate this achievement with you and officially welcome you as our state’s newest citizens.”

World Refugee Day will be celebrated on Friday, June 16, from 6 p.m. – 10 p.m., and Saturday, June 17, from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. at Big Cottonwood Regional Park, located at 4300 S 1300 E, Millcreek.

The release states that activities held at the event will include music and entertainment, storytelling, a global market featuring refugee entrepreneurs, and the chance to sample international cuisine.

For more information, visit Utah’s Refugee Services website here.