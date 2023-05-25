LEHI, Utah (ABC4) – Lehi High School was placed on lockdown on Wednesday morning after a 911 caller told dispatchers a person with a gun was on their way to the school to “do damage.”

Lehi Police Department said the call came in just before noon on May 24, prompting officers from multiple agencies to respond to the school. The school was placed on lockdown and a perimeter was set up to ensure that no one was able to enter the school for the time.

The school was cleared by police with students and faculty kept inside their classrooms with doors locked. Lehi Police Department said they found no threat to the school but called for busses and parents to pick up the students and evacuated the school. As students and faculty were allowed to leave, police cleared each room of the school to ensure no one remained.

Lehi Police said they are still in the investigation phase of the incident and are looking into all possible connections.

The 911 caller reportedly hung up on the call while the dispatcher was attempting to gather more information, including the caller’s identity. Lehi Police said they will use all available resources to identify the caller and determine if the threat was ever credible.

If the call is found to be a hoax or a prank, Lehi police said all applicable charges will be sent to the appropriate court.

“We are grateful to the students for remaining calm during the incident, as well as to school administration for working with us to help ensure the safety of the students and faculty,” Lehi PD said in a release. “We express appreciation to our neighboring law enforcement agencies who responded to assist us during the incident.

The threat to Lehi High School comes on the same day American Fork Jr. High was placed on a “HOLD” protocol after a gun was found in a student’s backpack.

At the end of March, first responders rushed to several schools throughout Utah after a series of active shooter calls threatened the safety of the schools. An investigation into these calls revealed the calls to be a hoax and part of a nationwide false alarm that had reportedly been traced to a foreign IP address.