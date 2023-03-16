ALTA, Utah (ABC4) – A 9-year-old boy was found buried underneath an avalanche of snow from a roof slide in the town of Alta on Wednesday.

The Alta Marshal’s Office said they were notified of the roof slide at a local condominium just before 5:30 p.m. on March 15 and responded within two minutes. The boy was found in a “semi-conscious” condition using an avalanche probe.

The boy was taken by ambulance to a Life Flight Helicopter at an Alta Ski Area Landing Zone, then flown to Primary Children’s Hospital. The boy was last reported to be in an improved and stable condition.

An investigation into the incident is reportedly ongoing, but the Alta Marshal’s Office said it appears to be accidental in nature. The boy’s identity has not been released.

Members of the UDOT Avalance Forecasting Team, Unified Police Department Canyon Patrol, Unified Fire Authority, and the Alta Ski Patrol responded to the incident.

“We want to express our profound thanks to our agency partners who were crucial to the success of this response,” said the Alta Marshal’s Office.