EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah (ABC4) — An 8-year-old child fell from a second-story window in Eagle Mountain Thursday evening, according to the Utah County Sheriff’s Office.

The child did have bleeding from her head, but is conscious, according to Sgt. Spencer Cannon.

Details are limited at this time, but the incident reportedly happened just before 5:30 p.m.

This is a developing story. Information is expected to change as more details become available. ABC4.com expects to update the story below.