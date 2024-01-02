TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) — Eight people and four dogs have been displaced after a house fire in Taylorsville Tuesday morning, according to Unified Fire.

At 5:45 a.m. on Jan. 2, fire crews responded to a house fire in Taylorsville. The fire reportedly started outside the home and went up the exterior of the home to the attic.

Crews made an “offensive quick attack,” according to a release, and were able to stop the fire quickly.

Officials said eight people and four dogs have been displaced due to the fire.

Additionally, there is an estimated $100,000 in damages.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. This incident is under investigation by the Unified Fire Authority.

No injuries have been reported.

No further information is currently available.