SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A 79-year-old man is recovering after he was randomly mugged during his morning walk along W. 1300 South on Tuesday, June 13, according to Salt Lake Police.

Robert Liehr, 25, is accused of attacking the victim while stealing his money and credit cards. He faces a charge of felony aggravated robbery. Officers say they believe the attack was random.

The victim was taken to a local hospital. His injuries were not life-threatening.

911 received a call from the victim shortly after 9 a.m. on Tuesday morning. Liehr had allegedly already fled the scene after reportedly punching the victim multiple times, including while he was down on the ground.

Salt Lake Police later tracked Liehr to the 100 block of S. 300 East, where he was taken into custody without incident. No further information is being released about the victim.

“As of Monday, June 12, 2023, all forms of robbery, city-wide, are down 10%,” claimed the police department in a press release this morning.

The Salt Lake City Police Department reminds community members of the following safety tips:

Always be aware of your surroundings.

Do not wear headphones or look at your cell phone when walking.

Stick to well-lit streets and well-populated areas.

Avoid shortcuts, alleys, and confined areas such as isolated parking lots and garages.

When possible, walk with another person or share your location with a family member or trusted friend.

Be conscious about carrying large amounts of money, jewelry, high-end clothing or wearing electronic devices.

Remember that money, electronics, and other items can be replaced, life cannot.

Never chase or follow after a suspect.

Find a safe location and call 911 immediately.

Charges are only allegations, and every arrested person is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.