SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A 74-year-old man is dead after Salt Lake City Police say his car crashed into a tree in the 5000 block of W. Harold Gatty Dr. sometime before 1 p.m. today, July 21.

The man, whose name has not yet been released pending family notification, is believed to have had a “medical episode” prior to the crash. The Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy to determine an official cause of death.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The man was discovered when passing patrol officers noticed the crash. Police said no other cars or pedestrians were involved. The man died at the scene despite receiving medical aid from paramedics and officers.

It is currently unclear how long the victim had been at the scene of the crash before police found him.

The crash marks the 11th traffic-related fatality in Salt Lake City for 2023. Salt Lake City Fire Department, the Crash Analysis Reconstruction Team, and Salt Lake City Crime Lab technicians all responded to the scene.