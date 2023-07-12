SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — The Salt Lake School District is putting seven elementary schools on the list for potential closure and the remaining 20 schools within the district for potential boundary adjustments following a board meeting on Tuesday.

In an email to parents after the meeting, the school district said the report from the Boundaries and Planning Director recommended seven schools for possible closure:

Emerson Elementary

Hawthorne Elementary

M. Lynn Bennion Elementary

Mary W. Jackson Elementary

Newman Elementary

Riley Elementary

Wasatch Elementary

Student enrollment in elementary schools within the Salt Lake School District has reportedly been in steady decline over the last eight years – falling nearly 29%. Officials do not expect enrollment numbers to increase in the coming years, forcing them to explore options to close schools.

The Salt Lake School District said just because the schools are on the list for potential closure, it does not mean that the school will close. The earliest a decision will be made for any closures or boundary adjustments would be in December of this year or in January 2024. Community members will have opportunities to share any input or comment before any final decisions are made.

Comments can also be made online, through the school district’s website.

According to district officials, the right size for an elementary school offers three teachers per grade level and can offer full-day kindergarten classes and possibly offer PreK classes.

If any schools are selected to close or a boundary adjustment forces some students to change schools, the district said it will work with parents, students and educators to create “transition teams.” The teams will be designed to help ease the relocation through activities that will help new students feel welcome and provide an early sense of comfort.

Community members who wish to follow along with the process or learn more are encouraged to follow the Salt Lake School District on social media, visit the district’s website, and read emails sent by the district.