MAGNA, Utah (ABC4) — Authorities seized massive amounts of illicit drugs in a Magna drug bust this June, including fentanyl, heroin, and cocaine, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Utah.

Two foreign nationals living in Magna were charged on Wednesday, June 21 with multiple federal crimes including possession and distribution of narcotics as a result of the drug bust.

Court documents identify those two individuals as Lenin Rafael Rodriguez-Villafranca, aka “Jose Santiago Funez Villafranca,” 23, of Magna, and Onesy Basilo Avilez-Flores, aka “Rafael Flores Onesy Basilo,” 22, of Magna.

According to a criminal complaint, in May of 2023, the FBI Wasatch Metro Drug Task Force started an investigation into Rodriguez-Villafranca and other members of a drug trafficking organization suspected of distributing “large amounts of narcotics” in Utah, a release states.

Officials say that during the execution of a search warrant for Villafranca’s residence on June 6, agents found Avilez-Flores with narcotics “consistent with blue fentanyl pills.”

Avilez-Flores reportedly retreated into the home in an effort to dispose of the drugs. The release states that agents recovered counterfeit blue M-30 pills on the floor of the home and in the toilet.

Agents reportedly also found around 6,288 grams of fentanyl (which totals about 63,000 pills), around 2,737 grams of heroin, and around 1,096 grams of cocaine.

“Rodriguez-Villafranca and Avilez-Flores are charged with possession of heroin with intent to distribute, possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, and reentry of a previously removed alien,” the release states.

The two individuals are scheduled to appear in court on the indictment on June 23 at 11 a.m. at the Orrin G Hatch U.S. District Courthouse in Salt Lake City.

This case is being investigated by the FBI Salt Lake City Field Office. Assistant U.S. Attorneys for the District of Utah are prosecuting the case.

This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and gun violence and to make neighborhoods safer for everyone. On May 26, 2021, the Department launched a violent crime reduction strategy strengthening PSN based on these core principles: fostering trust and legitimacy in our communities, supporting community-based organizations that help prevent violence from occurring in the first place, setting focused and strategic enforcement priorities, and measuring the results.