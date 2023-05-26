Kearns home that 60-year-old crashed into, Courtesy of Google Maps

KEARNS, Utah (ABC4) — A man suffering from a heart attack crashed into a home in Kearns on Friday afternoon.

The 60-year-old man driving a black Toyota van reportedly hit some power boxes and a house near Ridge Hollow Way. Fortunately, nobody was in the Kearns home at the time of the crash.

According to Sgt. Melody Cutler with Unified Police Department, the 60-year-old man crashed into a home due to a heart attack.

The man driving was transported to a local hospital to be treated for the heart attack, as well as any possible injuries. His condition is currently unknown, Cutler reported.

According to Cutler, the house windows were boarded up following the incident, and a home inspector will determine the extent of the damage.