SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A six-year-old brain cancer survivor helped set a new Guinness World Record after USA Men’s Rugby beat Stade Toulousain at America First Field in Sandy on Saturday, Sept. 16.

After USA won, 2,938 participants rushed to huddle in support of Hadlee, a Make-A-Wish recipient and brain cancer survivor from Springville, according to The Rugby Alliance. This huddle will reportedly soon be verified as the largest scrum, setting a new Guinness World Record.

The former largest scrum record was reportedly set in 2018 by a young entrepreneur group in Japan, at 2,586 participants.

Hadlee was at the center of the nearly 3,000-person scrum, according to The Rugby Alliance. Funds from participation in the scrum will reportedly go to Hadlee’s dream trip to Disneyworld with her family.

Kimball Kjar, CEO of the Utah Warriors and co-founder of The Rugby Alliance, said hosting Stade Toulousain against the U.S. national team in Utah was an experience he will never forget. For Kjar, the most fulfilling moment of the night was seeing Hadlee’s wish granted.

“We’re grateful for everyone who came out to make this such a memorable night for Hadlee, for Utah, and for the sport of rugby for generations to come,” he said.

Vincent Bonnett, marketing director at Stade Toulousain, called the event “truly exceptional” and “historic,” saying it marked a significant milestone as the first-ever encounter between a rugby club and a national team on American soil. He said it was fulfilling to be able to contribute to the growth of Rugby in the U.S.

“We were thrilled to be a part of setting a new Guinness World Record too, making the occasion even more special and memorable,” Bonnett said.