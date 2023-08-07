LEHI, Utah (ABC4) — An accident occurred in Lehi last week that injured multiple teenagers after their golf cart reportedly rolled over on the street.

The incident, which took place in a Lehi neighborhood, was involving six teenagers between the ages of 12-13 years old. According to the Lehi City Police Department, the teen driver was allegedly navigating a corner too quickly, causing the golf cart to roll over.

Courtesy: Lehi City Police Department

As a result of the accident, all six teens had sustained injuries, with three of them reportedly suffering from injuries significant enough to require transportation to a hospital for further care.

Lehi City PD claims that golf carts and E-bikes have become a serious problem and hopes to keep parents informed before more incidents occur. Even further, the department notes that these types of electric motor vehicles are not legal to drive in the city.

“Golf carts (gas or electric), regardless of what your children may try to convince you of, or maybe you are trying to convince yourself of, are not legal on Lehi City streets,” remarks the Lehi City Police Department in a post on Facebook. “We are grateful that this accident wasn’t worse and all involved are on the painful road to recovery.”