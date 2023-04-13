TIBBLE FORK, Utah (ABC4) — A 56-year-old man died on Wednesday after his vehicle crashed into the American Fork River in Utah County.

According to the Utah Highway Patrol, troopers were notified on Wednesday, April 12, of a 2016 Audi S4 crashing into the American Fork River near Tibble Fork and landing upside down with the driver still in the vehicle.

Troopers reportedly arrived on State Route 92 near milepost 9 and found the male driver dead. After interviewing witnesses at the scene, officials believe that the driver was traveling too fast and failed to negotiate a curve in the road.

Courtesy of Utah Department of Public Safety

Courtesy of Utah Department of Public Safety

SR 92 was closed for two and a half hours following the crash.

Investigation into the official cause of the accident remains ongoing. Utah Highway Patrol will provide further updates if they become available.

“Our thoughts and condolences go out to the family and loved ones of the driver during this difficult time,” officials said.