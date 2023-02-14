SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A 55-year-old man died after being struck by a vehicle while walking in the crosswalk against the light Tuesday evening.

According to representatives from the Salt Lake City Police Department, reports of an auto-pedestrian crash near 685 North Redwood Road came in around 7:10 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 14.

The Salt Lake City Fire Department responded and found a man dead on the road.

Based on the preliminary investigation, police believe the 55-year-old man was walking westbound in the crosswalk on 700 North against the light when the driver, who was traveling southbound on Redwood Road, struck the man.

The man died on the scene.

The driver is cooperating with investigators, police say.

This crash reportedly marks the third traffic-related fatality in Salt Lake City in 2023.

No further information is available at this moment.