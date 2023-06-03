SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Multiple units of a neighboring apartment building were evacuated as a major fire occurred in downtown Salt Lake City Saturday morning, June 3, according to Salt Lake City Fire.

The fire reportedly happened in a vacant building located at 220 S 200 E. Crews arrived on scene and evacuated 55 units of the neighboring Randi Apartments to the north.



Fire personnel crews have been on scene working to control the continued smoke and smoldering fire.

Salt Lake City Fire says crews will be on scene throughout the day, and that 200 E between 200 S and 300 S is closed for firefighting operations.

Authorities say their primary focus is to protect the Randi Apartments and to minimize the threat of collapse at the vacant building.

“Be aware that smoke is visible from most parts of the city and can be smelled heavily in downtown,” Salt Lake City Police states.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

No further information is currently available.