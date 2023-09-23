CLEARFIELD, Utah (ABC4) — Clearfield Police are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 52-year-old woman.

Tina Maria Jones, 52, was reported missing on Aug. 28. Police said that information gathered shows Jones has “some mental illnesses” and has experienced homelessness for several years. She is described as Caucasian, 5’5″ tall, around 180 pounds, with blue eyes and dark brown pixie cut hair. She was last seen wearing a dark colored shirt and dark colored pants, police said.

Jones reportedly last had contact with family on Aug. 9. Police said she later checked out of a homeless shelter in Salt Lake City on Aug. 13, and was reported to have been staying with an acquaintance at Clearfield Junction Apartments, located at 101 N Main St., Clearfield, between Aug. 13-16.

Courtesy of Clearfield Police

Police said the individuals staying at the apartment reported last seeing Jones on Aug. 16, stating she left all her personal belongings at the residence, aside from her wallet. Surveillance cameras at a nearby business reportedly captured Jones leaving the apartment complex just before 2:15 p.m. on Aug. 16, walking westbound over the Center Street Bridge.

Jones has not been seen or heard from since, police said.

Additionally, police have contacted multiple hospitals and homeless shelters in the area and none have reported seeing Jones. “Financial records and phone records have been checked without any substantive results to help investigators,” Clearfield Police stated.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Jones is currently listed as a missing and endangered person with the National Crime Information Center due to to mental illness.

Police said that according to Jones’ family, she was recently seeking money so she could travel to St. George. There is reportedly no evidence of foul play at this time.

If you have had any contact with Jones immediately before or anytime after Aug. 16, please contact Clearfield Police at 801-525-2806.