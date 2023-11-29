DRAPER, Utah (ABC4) — Five young children and five adults were hospitalized Wednesday after they were exposed to carbon monoxide at a school in Draper.

The Draper City Fire Department said that crews responded around 3:30 p.m. to American Prep Academy on report of a gas leak.

However, firefighters found that outside construction crews doing remodeling work were using gas-power equipment, the fumes of which had been drawn into the school.

Some 45 children and 10 adults were at the school and had some sort of exposure, fire officials said.

The five children and five adults went to the hospital with symptoms, such as headache and nausea. The children ranged in age from 2 to 5 years old.

Officials said they expect the 10 people hospitalized to recover.