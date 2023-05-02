HOYTSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) — A 5-year-old child is in critical condition after being struck by a tractor on Monday, May 1.

Witnesses reportedly told Utah Highway Patrol that a 2018 Peterbilt tractor pulling an empty livestock trailer was traveling southbound on South Hoytsville Road when a 5-year-old child darted out in an attempt to cross the road.

UHP officials say the driver of the tractor tried to brake and avoid the child, but the front side of the vehicle still ended up hitting the boy.

The child has been flown to a regional hospital with critical injuries, UHP states.

The driver of the tractor is cooperating with the investigation. Impairment and speed are not suspected as the cause of the incident for now, according to UHP.

The investigation remains open and ongoing.

No further information is available at this time.