FARMINGTON, Utah (ABC4) — Court documents have revealed that the Davis County Deputy accused of assaulting a Police K9 may have allegedly struck the dog with a closed fist five to 10 times during a training session.

According to the court documents obtained by ABC4, Corporal Timothy Robinson allegedly struck his K9 companion, Rolf, after he urinated in the conference room.

Two officers who were also part of the training session reported Robinson began to pull on Rolf’s leash “aggressively” to get Rolf out of the room and down the stairs while “striking Rolf hard.” One officer estimated Robinson struck Rolf anywhere between five to 10 times. Both officers said Robinson’s actions were “not in accordance” with their training.

Court documents state an investigator with the Bountiful Police Department consulted with a Utah K9 instructor who said that striking a police dog is not taught or allowed by Peace Officers Standards and Training (POST).

A police K9 expert reportedly told the investigator that striking a police service dog may be appropriate to protect the handler or another person, but never as a corrective measure. The expert said to strike a dog as a response to urinating is “unreasonable,” according to court documents.

Corporal Robinson was charged last week with misdemeanor assault of a police service animal. Davis County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Robinson has been placed on administrative leave, pending an active and ongoing investigation.

After the incident, Rolf was taken into the custody of Animal Care of Davis County but has since returned to the Sheriff’s Office. Rolf was reassigned to a different deputy. Sheriff Kelly V. Sparks said her office’s priority was to ensure Rolf was given an opportunity to thrive with a new handler and continue his service to Davis County.