TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) — Five people were hurt, two of them critically, after a car ran a red light in Taylorsville on Tuesday night and slammed into two other vehicles.

Taylorsville police say the crash happened shortly before 8 p.m. near the intersection of 4000 South and 1300 West.

Emergency crews had to extract three people from one of the vehicles. Two of those people were listed in critical condition, while the third was said to be stable.



The occupants of the other vehicles suffered minor injuries.

The crash is under investigation. Crews are expected to be working the scene until early Wednesday morning.



