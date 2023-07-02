HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah (ABC4) — On Independence Day, the 419th Fighter Wing will make its appearance, continuing a more than 30-year-long tradition of supporting 4th of July flyovers across Northern Utah communities.

Utahns can see four F-35A Lightning II jets as they make their way to events in Vernal, Park City, and across the Wasatch Front from 9 a.m. to 11:15 a.m., according to a press release.

The pilots involved will include Majors James Rosenau, Daniel Huber, Daniel Toftness, and Christopher Collins, who collectively have over 10,000 flying hours acquired throughout their military careers, 419th Fighter Wing officials stated.

More than 40 maintainers and support personnel from the 419th FW and active duty 388th FW will be working that day “to make sure the flyovers happen,” according to the press release.

The 419th FW is the first Air Force Reserve unit to fly and deploy with the operational F-35A, according to the release.

“The 419th and 388th at Hill AFB fly and maintain a fleet of 78 jets in a Total Force partnership, which capitalizes on the strength of both the active duty and Reserve components,” the release stated.

Additionally, according to the release, the 419th FW is made up of nearly 1,200 personnel, called “Citizen Airmen,” that serve part-time in the military but full-time in the community. Most reportedly live, work, and raise their families in Northern Utah, and regularly volunteer to deploy in support of contingency operations and humanitarian efforts across the world.

Schedule

West Point | 9:07 a.m.

Clearfield | 9:08 a.m.

Centerville | 9:10 a.m.

Millcreek | 9:12 a.m.

Murray | 9:13 a.m.

West Jordan | 9:13 a.m.

Riverton | 9:14 a.m.

Pleasant Grove | 9:16 a.m.

Huntsville | 9:28 a.m.

Riverdale | 9:30 a.m.

Farr West | 9:31 a.m.

Liberty | 9:33 a.m.

Vernal | 9:49 a.m.

Salt Lake City | 10 a.m.

Park City | 10:30 a.m.