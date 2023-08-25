SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Four people were injured and two others were arrested after a car crash in Salt Lake City early Friday morning.

Salt Lake City Police Department said a preliminary investigation showed a Mini Cooper was traveling at a high rate of speed while heading east on 600 South around 1 a.m. on Friday. That Mini Cooper then collided with a Kia at the intersection of 600 South and 700 East, causing heavy damage to both cars.

Police said the driver of the Mini Cooper as well as all three passengers in the Kia were taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries. The Mini Cooper driver and a backseat passenger of the Kia suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Kia suffered minor injuries and a second backseat passenger of the Kia suffered critical injuries.

Police say speed and alcohol was a factor leading up to the crash.

The driver of the Mini Cooper was arrested by police following their release from the hospital for their injuries. Salt Lake City Police Department also arrested the passenger of the Mini Cooper for allegedly interfering with the investigation.

The identities of everyone involved, including names, ages, and genders, have not been publicly released by the Salt Lake City Police Department. Officials said more information, including additional details about the arrests, will be released once the suspects are booked in the Salt Lake County Metro Jail.

Charges are allegations only. All arrested persons are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.