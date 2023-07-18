KEARNS, Utah (ABC4) — Four people and four dogs have been displaced after a house fire in Kearns on Tuesday, July 18, according to United Fire Authority.

Officials said the fire started in the garage attached to the house, which then spread into the attic space.

Courtesy of United Fire

The four people inside were able to safely escape, while four dogs were reportedly rescued.

The fire was knocked down quickly by crews on scene, officials said.

The cause of this fire is currently under investigation.

No further information is available at this time.