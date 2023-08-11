SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A woman has been arrested after allegedly shooting a 33-year-old man in Salt Lake City’s Poplar Grove neighborhood, according to Salt Lake City Police.

Vanessa Johnson, 31, is facing charges of aggravated assault and felony discharge of a firearm.

Shortly after midnight on Friday, August 11, police received a call about a fight near 300 South Post St. As officers responded to the scene, at least one other call came in about a shooting, a release states.

After officers arrived and secured the scene, the learned that Johnson allegedly got into a fight with the victim over a parking spot in a nearby alley.

Police said Johnson pulled out a gun and shot the man over the incident. Upon searching Johnson’s car, officers found a gun under the driver’s seat, the release states.

Paramedics reportedly treated and released the victim at the scene. “He did not need to go to the hospital,” police said.

Johnson was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on the charges previously stated.

No further information is available at this time.