ROY, Utah (ABC4) — A 31-year-old man riding a motorcycle was killed in a collision in Roy Friday night, according to Roy City Police.

Sgt. Josh Taylor, Roy Police, said officers responded to the scene at 5600 South 3500 West just after 8:15 p.m. on August 18.

Taylor said the motorcyclist was on 5600 South, turning left onto 3500 West, when he collided with an oncoming vehicle heading down 5600 South.

Emergency responders pronounced the man dead at the scene, Taylor said.

The driver of the oncoming vehicle was possibly speeding, according to witnesses.

An investigation into this crash is ongoing.

No further information is available at this time.