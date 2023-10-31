OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) — Crews responded to a fire at an Ogden home Monday night, according to the Ogden Fire Dept.

On Oct. 30, at around 11:50 p.m., fire crews responded to a structure fire on the 200 block of 8th Street.

Units arrived at the scene to find a single-story, multi-family home with fire and smoke coming from the attic.

Courtesy of Ogden Fire

Courtesy of Ogden Fire

Courtesy of Ogden Fire

Officials said the house was quickly searched and evacuated. Responding crews were reportedly able to then extinguish the fire within 20 minutes, preventing it from spreading to nearby homes.

One apartment sustained significant fire and water damage, while the other apartment received minor water damage.

Officials said the total cost of the damage is estimated to be $300,000.

Five adults were displaced due to the fire — Red Cross also responded to the scene to assist them, a release states.

The Fire Marshal’s office is reportedly investigating the cause and origin of the fire.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“This is the first fire for our new Ladder-Tiller truck that was placed into service the same day,” Ogden Fire officials said.

North View Fire District crews also responded to this incident.

No further information is currently available.